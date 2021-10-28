Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rightmove stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.
