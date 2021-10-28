Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rightmove stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

RTMVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

