Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the September 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RIGMF opened at 0.04 on Thursday. Ridgestone Mining has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.05.

Get Ridgestone Mining alerts:

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.