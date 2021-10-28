Richard L. Carrion Sells 25,286 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BPOP opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $85.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 985.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Popular by 1.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

