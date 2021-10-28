Reviewing Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) & Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Open Text alerts:

65.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Open Text and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 9.17% 21.87% 9.06% Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.39 billion 3.99 $310.67 million $3.24 15.35 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Open Text and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 1 4 0 2.80 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Open Text beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.