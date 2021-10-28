Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Down 91.8% in October

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BSSP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Reve Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Reve Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.