Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

