Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE: QSR) recently:

10/27/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$76.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$81.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

