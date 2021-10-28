Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.33.

TSE QSR opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.46%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

