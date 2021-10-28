Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.33.

QSR opened at C$69.92 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

