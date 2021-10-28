Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

