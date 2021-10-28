Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,192. Resonate Blends has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.