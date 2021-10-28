Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for St. James’s Place (STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2021 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/13/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,568.50 ($20.49) on Thursday. St. James’s Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 41.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.14.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

