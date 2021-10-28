Research Analysts Set Expectations for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $324.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

