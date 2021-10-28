Research Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $420.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.