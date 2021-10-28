Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

AUB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,201. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

