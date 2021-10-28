Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Anthem (ANTM)

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/25/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $435.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $452.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $486.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $440.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $486.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $403.00 to $430.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $450.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $497.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $468.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE ANTM opened at $434.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
