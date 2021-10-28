Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Anthem (ANTM)

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $435.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $452.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $486.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $440.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $486.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $403.00 to $430.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $450.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $497.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $468.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $434.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

