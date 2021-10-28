Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

