Research Analysts Offer Predictions for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

