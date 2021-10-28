Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chemung Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.