Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.18

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 52.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.