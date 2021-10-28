Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.18

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.