Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $58.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

REPL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

