Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $4,695.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,695.00.

Renishaw stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

