Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €37.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.17 ($43.73).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.07. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.