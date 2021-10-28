Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Renasant stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

