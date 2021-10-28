Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 91,000 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $120,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 34.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $311.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

