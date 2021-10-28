Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 110,000 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

