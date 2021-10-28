Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 78,991 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

