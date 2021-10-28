Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

