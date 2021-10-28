Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $15,932,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $14,659,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $8,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter.

IPO stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

