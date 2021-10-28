Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69.

NYSE:RS opened at $143.98 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

