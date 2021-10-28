Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,691. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.29.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

