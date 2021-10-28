Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $13.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $13.27 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $798.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $14.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $59.08 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $589.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day moving average of $564.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

