Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.47

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.47 and last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 26004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 914,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,597,000 after buying an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 140.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

