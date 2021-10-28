Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,221.67 or 1.00105944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.54 or 0.00607633 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

