RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 580,176 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

