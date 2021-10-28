Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 55.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $118,020,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $2,318,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.46. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

