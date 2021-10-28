Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,900 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

