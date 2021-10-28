Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,900 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

