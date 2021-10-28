Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

