Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEGRO (SEGXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS: SEGXF) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – SEGRO is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

10/21/2021 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

9/20/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

9/1/2021 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $$17.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

