Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS: HESAY) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 10/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 10/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 10/7/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/4/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 9/21/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.13. 16,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $92.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.