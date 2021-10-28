Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.97. 6,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,437,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Realogy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.