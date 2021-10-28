Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REAL. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Real Matters and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL opened at C$9.22 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.44. The firm has a market cap of C$735.26 million and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.