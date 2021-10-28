Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

RC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

