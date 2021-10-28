Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Up 183.3% in October

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Reading International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Reading International stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Reading International has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

