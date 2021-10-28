Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 billion-$64.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.17 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-$4.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

