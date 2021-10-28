Raymond James Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

