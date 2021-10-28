Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

