Raymond James Raises Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $70.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

