Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Posts Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

