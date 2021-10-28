Raymond James Increases Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $70.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,778,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $331,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
