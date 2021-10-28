Raymond James Increases Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $70.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,778,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $331,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.